Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: England's Joe Root bought by Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023 mini-auction: England's Joe Root bought by Rajasthan Royals

Written by V Shashank Dec 23, 2022, 09:19 pm 2 min read

Joe Root last played a T20I in May 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ace England batter Joe Root was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the accelerated round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. He was picked at his base price of Rs. 1.00 crore. Earlier, the batting maestro stunned the cricket fraternity after putting his name for the auction. It will be his maiden stint in the power-packed tournament. We look at his T20 stats.

Why does this story matter?

A top-order batter, Root can anchor the innings from one end and even change gears if and when needed.

He is a terrific player of spin. Besides, he can offer a bit of assistance on the bowling end as an off-spinner.

While he hasn't featured in many T20s in the last few years, Root will look to reap rewards if an opportunity comes up.

A look at Root's T20 numbers

Root made his T20 debut in 2011. The right-hander has since amassed 2,083 runs across 88 matches. He averages a decent 32.54 and strikes at 126.70. He has clubbed 13 fifties (HS: 92*). As for T20Is, the 31-year-old has scored 893 runs at an average of 35.72 and a strike rate of 126.30 (50s: 5). Root played his last T20I in May 2019.

Root signs up for Dubai Capitals

Root has also signed for UAE's ILT20 franchise Dubai Capitals. The maiden edition of the tournament gets underway next month. Root will be looking to find some form in a bid to prepare for the cash-rich tournament.