Who is India's pace sensation Kuldeep Sen? Decoding his stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 24, 2022, 06:16 pm 3 min read

The pace battery of Indian cricket continues to grow! Pacer Kuldeep Sen has joined the current crop after earning a call-up to the Indian squad for the Bangladesh ODI series. The right-arm seamer represents Madhya Pradesh domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sen will accompany Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Deepak Chahar in India's pace attack.

A look at Sen's stats in domestic cricket

Sen burst onto domestic cricket in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy (for MP against Tamil Nadu). He has taken 52 wickets from 17 First-Class games at an average of 28.40. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls. Sen ventured into List A and T20 cricket a few months later. He has snapped up 25 and 22 wickets in the two formats, respectively.

What are his strengths?

Known for his pace, Sen has the propensity to bowl at over 140 KPH consistently. He has a smooth run-up and an equally potent action. Sen hits the deck hard and extracts extra bounce. The 26-year-old also bowls an effective yorker across phases in the match. One of his strengths is bowling closer to the wicket and taking the ball away from right-handers.

RR picked Sen for IPL 2022

In 2022, Sen received the coveted IPL contract from RR. The Royals, who finished as IPL 2022 runners-up, picked him for Rs. 20 lakh. Sen had a decent IPL, having finished with eight wickets from seven matches at an average of 29.63. His maiden four-wicket haul in the tournament came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the league stage.

When Sen defended 15 off the final over!

During the season, Sen successfully defended 15 off the last over against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Notably, Australian hard-hitter Marcus Stoinis took the strike in that over. However, Sen defied all odds to script history.

Sen started playing cricket at eight

It is to note that Sen hails from Hariharpur in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. His father Rampal Sen runs a salon in the city. Sen, the third of five siblings, started playing cricket at eight. His talent was spotted by one of the local coaches. Interestingly, the cricket academy he represented waived his fees so that he could chase his dreams.

Sen has traveled as a net bowler

Sen has been traveling with the Indian team on their tours as a net bowler of late. The right-arm seamer has the experience of facing world-class batters. Therefore, Sen would want to make the most of this opportunity this India call-up.