Sports

2nd T20I: Ton-up Suryakumar guides India to win against NZ

2nd T20I: Ton-up Suryakumar guides India to win against NZ

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 20, 2022, 04:04 pm 4 min read

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a match-winning 111* (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The Men in Blue successfully defended 191 with a concerted bowling effort. Suryakumar Yadav played a match-defining knock, slamming his second half-century in T20I cricket. Tim Southee starred with a record-breaking hat-trick, while Kane Williamson's fifty went in vain. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after the opener got abandoned.

Match How did the match pan out?

Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant had a patchy start after NZ elected to field. As has been the case, Suryakumar accelerated and drove India past 100. He slammed his second T20I ton, powering India to 191/6. After the break, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj kept the Kiwi batters at bay. Deepak Hooda took four wickets as NZ were bundled out (126/10).

Century Second T20I ton for SKY

Extending his purple patch, Suryakumar has smashed his 2nd T20I century. The dasher, who has been in astonishing form this year, scored an unbeaten 51-ball 111 (4s: 11, 6s: 7). He also became the first Indian to score a T20I ton against the Kiwis. The former smashed Lockie Ferguson for 22 runs in the penultimate over. SKY couldn't gain strike in the final over.

Feats Feats attained by SKY

Suryakumar has become the second Indian after Rohit Sharma (2018) to slam two T20I tons in a calendar year. His first T20I century came earlier this year against England. SKY had become the fifth Indian batter with a T20I ton. He now has 11 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket this year (nine fifties). Notably, no batter has more than two T20I tons in 2022.

Information 1,100 T20I runs in 2022

Suryakumar has become the second batter after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to complete 1,100 T20I runs in a calendar year (2022). The latter slammed a record-breaking 1,326 runs for Pakistan in 2021. Rizwan presently has 996 T20I runs this year.

Information A one-man show from Suryakumar

India's innings was over-dependent on Suryakumar. Other Indian batters managed just 69 runs from 69 balls (Extras: 11): Kishan 36(31), Pant 6(13), Shreyas Iyer 13(9), Hardik Pandya 13(13), Deepak Hooda 0(1), Washington Sundar 0(1), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1*(1).

Southee A record-breaking hat-trick by Southee

Southee registered a phenomenal hat-trick in the final over. Southee, the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket, recorded his second hat-trick. He dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar to attain this feat. Lasith Malinga is the only other bowler with two T20I hat-tricks. Notably, Southee took his first hat-trick in December 2010 against Pakistan. It was just the third hat-trick in T20Is.

Do you know? Most international matches in a year

As per Kausthub Gudipati, India played their 62nd international this year, now the most in a calendar year. Australia earlier held the record (61 in 2009). Notably, India and Australia are the only sides to play more than 60 internationals in a year.

Bhuvi 10 T20I wickets in the first over in a year

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a quick breakthrough in the form of Finn Allen. The former, who has been quite economical of late, conceded just 12 runs in his first three overs. Bhuvneshwar has become the first player with 10 T20I wickets in the first over in a calendar year. Bhuvi also touched the 90-wicket mark in T20I cricket.

Williamson Williamson's half-century goes in vain

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson notched up his 17th T20I fifty during the run-chase. The New Zealand captain batted cautiously as wickets were falling regularly at the other end. He reached the half-century off 48 deliveries in the 18th over. Williamson is NZ's second-highest run-getter in T20Is with over 2,450 runs in 87 games. He also raced to 400 T20I runs against India.

Hooda First Indian with a four-for in New Zealand

Off-spinner Deepak Hooda was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets in the final over alone, finishing with figures of 4/10 (2.5). These are the best figures for India against New Zealand in T20I cricket. Hooda has become the first Indian bowler to take a four-wicket haul in T20Is in New Zealand.