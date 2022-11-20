Sports

Suryakumar Yadav slams his 2nd T20I century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 20, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

SKY has been on a roll this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Extending his purple patch, Suryakumar Yadav has smashed his 2nd T20I century. The right-handed batter accomplished the milestone during the second T20I between New Zealand and India. The dasher, who has been in astonishing form this year, scored an unbeaten 51-ball 111 (4s: 11, 6s: 7). He also became the first Indian to score a T20I ton against the Kiwis.

Context Why does this story matter?

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Suryakumar arrived at number three after Rishabh Pant's departure in the sixth over.

While the batter was watchful early on, he cleared boundaries for fun in the end overs.

The 32-year-old completed his century off 49 deliveries in the 19th over.

Run tally Sensational run in 2022

SKY is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year with over 1,151 runs in 30 games. While he averages 47.95 in this period, his strike rate is just below. Only Mohammad Rizwan has scored more T20I runs in a calendar year, 1,326 in 2021. The Indian batter has scored nine half-centuries and a couple of T20I tons in 2022.

Stats His overall numbers in T20Is

Overall, Suryakumar, who made his T20I debut last year, has so far scored 1,395 runs in 41 games at an average and strike rate of 45 and 181.64 respectively. Alongside 12 fifties, he has two tons in the format. He has crossed the fifty-run mark 11 times in T20Is this year. Meanwhile, SKY has now gone past England's Jonny Bairstow's tally of 1,337 runs.

Information Notable feat for Suryakumar Yadav

Earlier this year, Suryakumar scored a career-best 117 against England, which happened to be his first T20I ton. He has now become the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to slam two T20I centuries in a calendar year. The latter accomplished the feat in 2018.

Summary How did India innings pan out?

The Men in Blue posted 191/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant added 36 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed. While SKY was India's highest run-getter, Kishan (36) was the only other batter to cross the 15-run mark. The last over of the innings saw Tim Southee scalp a hat-trick in Mount Maunganui.