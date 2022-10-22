Sports

Devon Conway surpasses 1,000 runs in T20Is: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 22, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Devon Conway smashed a superb unbeaten 92, helping New Zealand post a commanding 200/3 in 20 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Australia. New Zealand and Australia are up against each other in a crucial Group 1 match at the SCG. Conway made his presence felt, going past the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. Here we present his stats.

Feats Conway shines with a solid 92*, smashes his 7th fifty

Conway sparkled versus the Aussies, hammering a solid 58-ball 92*. He struck seven fours and two sixes. Notably, Conway got to his fifty from 36 balls. He slammed a six to get there. Conway now has 1,033 runs in the format for New Zealand at an average of 57.38. He smashed his 7th fifty as well.

Information 7th Kiwi batter to slam 1,000-plus runs

Conway is now the 7th Kiwi player to smash 1,000-plus runs in the format after the likes of Martin Guptill (3,531), Kane Williamson (2,248), Brendon McCullum (2,140), Ross Taylor (1,909), Colin Munro (1,724), and Glenn Phillips (1,106).

New Zealand How did New Zealand's innings pan out?

New Zealand were off to a flying start, adding 56 runs in the first four overs. Finn Allen (42) was the chief architect. Conway added another 50-plus stand alongside Kane Williamson. NZ were 125/2 and then 152/3 before finishing on 200/3. James Neesham (26*) did well in the end. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood picked two scalps.