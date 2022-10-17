Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, qualifiers: Scotland stun West Indies

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 17, 2022, 02:21 pm 1 min read

Scotland won the match by 42 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Scotland stunned West Indies in the Group B qualifying match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The 2016 T20 World Cup champions lost by 42 runs, failing to chase 161. Mark Watt took three wickets, while Brad Wheal and Michael Leask picked two apiece. Earlier, George Munsey slammed an unbeaten 66. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Scotland openers Munsey and Michael Jones added 55 runs after WI opted to field. While the former finished as their lone warrior, Calum MacLeod kept Scotland afloat in the middle overs. Chris Greaves' unbeaten 16 (11) guided Scotland to 160/5 in 20 overs. Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, and Brandon King couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Although Jason Holder scored 38, WI perished on 118.

Knock Eighth T20I fifty for Munsey

Munsey slammed an unbeaten 66 off 53 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. The left-handed batter registered his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. He has raced to 1,383 runs in the format from 54 matches. He averages 28.81 in the shortest format. Munsey has a strike rate of 143.61 in T20I cricket. He smashed his first T20I fifty against West Indies.