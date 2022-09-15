Sports

T20 World Cup: India versus Pakistan match tickets sold out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

India vs PAK will be a packed show (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The India versus Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month has its tickets sold out. The match is set to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said that even the additional standing room tickets were snapped up within minutes of going on sale. Here are further details.

India and Pakistan's clash at the MCG will witness a full house. "The India versus Pakistan fixture at the MCG on 23 October is sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale. An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," ICC said.

The ICC said that over 500,000 tickets have been sold for the upcoming mega event in Australia. "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is set to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds, with over 500,000 fans already securing their place to the event that begins in one month's time," the ICC said in its release.

Recently, India and Pakistan faced each each other at the Asia Cup 2022. India won the group encounter by five wickets before Pakistan claimed a superb five-wicket win in the Super Four. India couldn't reach the final, having lost to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four. Pakistan reached the final but lost to a spirited Sri Lankan side.