Sri Lanka win the 2022 Asia Cup: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 11:24 pm 3 min read

SL have won the 2022 Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have won the 2022 Asia Cup trophy after defeating Pakistan in the final on Sunday in Dubai. SL were 58/5 at one stage before Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71*) guided them to a challenging score of 170/6. In response, Pakistan fell short with the bat as Mohammad Rizwan's valiant 55 wasn't enough. Wanindu Hasaranga was superb for SL on the night. Here's more.

SL vs PAK How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka were off to a poor start and were reduced to 58/5. However, Wanindu Hasaranga (36) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa added a fine fifty-plus stand to resurrect SL's innings. Rajapaksa ensured SL got to 170 in the end. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf (3/29) was excellent. In response, PAK lost two quick wickets before Rizwan and Ifthikar rallied on. However, SL fought back and delivered.

Mendis Mendis scripts an unwanted record

Kusal Mendis (0), who was floored by Naseem Shah on an inswinger, recorded his 26th duck in internationals. As per Cricbuzz, it's the second-most ducks by a player since Mendis' international debut in 2015. England's Jonny Bairstow has failed to open his account on most occasions in this regard (27). Meanwhile, all-rounder Moeen Ali (25) and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada (23) trail the Lankan batter.

Runs Rajapaksa shines for SL

Rajapaksa was the key figure for the Lankans. He scored 71* from 45 balls, hammering six fours and three sixes. He has now gone past the 500-run mark in the format for SL. He has 541 runs at 28.47. Rajapaksa has hammered his third fifty as well. Hasaranga, who scored a 21-ball 36, has raced to 448 runs at 15.44.

Bowling Shadab climbs up the ladder; 50 scalps for Rauf

Shadab Khan (1/28) now has 81 wickets at 21.03. He steered clear of Ireland's GH Dockrell (80). Haris Rauf was the star of the show with the ball. He has now raced to 50 wickets at 23.94. Rauf is now the 10th bowler to take 50-plus wickets for Pakistan. He has also equaled the tally of Wayne Parnell (50).

Information A dismal Asia Cup campaign for Babar

Babar Azam (5) had a forgettable Asia Cup 2022. He managed scores of 10, 9, 14, 0, 30, and 5. Overall, he scored 68 runs at just 11.33.

Rizwan Rizwan goes past 1,900 runs, hammers his 16th fifty

Rizwan played a solid hand for his side. He managed 55 from from 49 balls, hammering four fours and a six. He registered his 16th fifty. He has also surpassed the 1,900-run mark in the format, going ahead of Chris Gayle (1,899), Ross Taylor (1,909), and JP Duminy (1,934) in terms of T20I runs. Rizwan now has 1,943 runs in the format.

Information 6th Asia Cup trophy for the Lankans

Sri Lanka have now won their sixth Asia Cup trophy and a maiden one in this format. Five of the previous wins were all in ODIs. SL have won the Asia Cup in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014 prior to this win.

Hasaranga Hasaranga delivers for Sri Lanka

Hasaranga claimed figures worth 3/27 from his four overs. He now has 71 wickets across 42 innings at an average of 14.74. He is now the second Sri Lankan bowler to claim 70-plus wickets after Lasith Malinga (107). Hasaranga has matched the tally of Adam Zampa (71), besides going past Jasprit Bumrah (69). Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana (1/25) and Pramod Madushan (4/34) were superb..