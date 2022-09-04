Sports

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim announces T20I retirement: Details here

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim announces T20I retirement: Details here

Written by V Shashank Sep 04, 2022, 12:30 pm 3 min read

Mushfiqur amassed 1,500 runs in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, on Sunday, announced his decision to retire from T20I cricket via a tweet from his official handle. The 35-year-old was a part of the Bangladeshi squad that was recently ousted in the Asia Cup 2022 group stage. Mushfiqur will, however, continue to play ODIs and Tests. He concluded as Bangladesh's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. Here's more.

Twitter Post Here's the official confirmation

I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

Asia Cup How did Mushfiqur fare in Asia Cup 2022?

Mushfiqur had forgettable returns in the multi-nation tournament. The wicket-keeper batter managed scores of 1 and 4 against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, respectively. Not to forget, he dropped a sitter of Kusal Mendis in the must-win affair against SL early on in the contest. Mendis then rode on his luck to bash a match-winning 60, which knocked the Tigers out of the Group stage.

Information Mushfiqur joins Tamim in retirement

Interestingly, Mushfiqur is the second Bangladeshi cricketer besides Tamim Iqbal to call time on his T20I career this year. The latter opted for the same in July after having taken a six-month break from the format.

Stats Decoding Mushfiqur's T20I numbers

Mushfiqur racked up an exact 1,500 runs across 102 matches. He averaged 19.48 and struck at 115.03 across 93 innings. He slammed six fifties, with the best score of 72* versus India. At home, the middle-order batter hammered 605 runs, striking at 108.81. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur tallied 414 and 481 runs in away and neutral venues, with a strike rate of 137.08 and 107.84, respectively.

Mushfiqur One of the greats!

Mushfiqur featured in a colossal 102 matches for Bangladesh in T20I cricket. He is the second-most capped player for the nation behind Mahmudullah (121). He concluded as the fourth-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in the shortest format. Only Mahmudullah (2,122), Shakib Al Hasan (2,045) and Tamim (1,701) compiled more runs than the veteran in T20Is.

T20s Mushfiqur will continue to play franchise cricket

Mushfiqur, who has over 5,000 T20 runs under his belt, will continue to play franchise cricket whenever an opportunity comes his way. He has marked a mammoth 242 appearances in T20s. And, he owns 5,024 runs in the same while averaging an impressive 28.70. He has a strike rate of 126.04 and has notched 26 fifties, with 98* as the personal best.

Captaincy Mushfiqur had little success as Bangladesh's captain (T20Is)

Mushfiqur started his captaincy career with a three-wicket win over West Indies in 2011. He slammed a note-worthy 41* to ease the chase. However, he concluded with an 8-14 win-loss record, with his final game being dubbed as a no-result. He is Bangladesh's third-most successful captain behind Mahmudullah (16-26) and Mashrafe Mortaza (10-17).