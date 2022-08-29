Entertainment

India-Pakistan match: Disney+ Hotstar records massive viewership on game night

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 29, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

Bollywood celebrates India's victory against Pakistan. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India scored its fourth consecutive win against Pakistan at the Asia Cup on Sunday. The nail-biting match held at the Dubai International Stadium attracted a ton of fans who were glued to their screens to watch the match play out. Reports suggest that over 13M viewers streamed the highly-anticipated match on Disney+ Hotstar! India's win was celebrated across the film industry as well!

Statistics Official broadcast partners Disney+ Hotstar recorded staggering viewership figures

Sunday night turned out to be quite eventful for cricket fans across the country. Disney+ Hotstar was the event's official broadcast partner in India and over 13M viewers joined in to watch the live stream of the biggest game of the tournament. On the other hand, the Daraz cricket app which is famous for streaming such epic showdowns, too, witnessed over 13M Pakistani viewers.

Celebration Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan cheered for India

Just like everyone else, celebrities from the film industry, too, dropped everything to cheer India on and also to celebrate yet another victory. Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to express his support and wrote, "YESSSSSS!!!!! C'MONNNNN #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsPAK (sic)." Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared snippets of the match and channeled his "Rooh Baba" avatar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to root for India.

Instagram Post Kartik Aaryan's 'Rooh Baba' manifesting another win for the country

Dance Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday took on the 'Kala Chashma' trend

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday celebrated the victory as well but in a rather unique way! Panday posted a video of her dancing with Khurrana and some of their friends after India won the match. Khurrana enacted a cricket scene where India wins the match and after hitting the winning shot, they all break into a dance to the viral song Kala Chashma.

Instagram Post Watch their 'Kala Chashma' trend video here

Wishes Other celebs also extended their wishes on social media

Other celebrities, too, poured their wishes to Team Blue on social media. Arjun Rampal thanked cricketers Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja and wrote, "Yesssssssssss India..what a game. @hardikpandya7 @imjadeja thank you. India rocks #INDvsPAK (sic)." Riteish Deshmukh also sent his wishes and said, "Take a bow @hardikpandya7 !! What a match winner. Great match !! Congratulations Team India.. well played Team Pakistan. #INDvsPAK (sic)."