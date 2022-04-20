Business

Everything about Reliance JioFiber's postpaid plans with zero entry cost

Everything about Reliance JioFiber's postpaid plans with zero entry cost

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 20, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

JioFiber's new postpaid plans will be offered from April 22

Reliance Jio has announced several new plans under its JioFiber category, which offer extra benefits like zero entry cost, internet home gateway, and set-top box to users for free. Called 'Entertainment Bonanza,' these plans will be offered to both new as well as existing JioFiber users from April 22 onward. Let us have a look at the finer details.

Context Why does this story matter?

JioFiber is offering postpaid plans on a monthly basis for the first time. Earlier it was only available in quarterly, semi-annual, and annual forms. This move is expected to raise the user base.

However, only existing users can avail the monthly plans. New JioFiber customers will have to opt for at least a 3-month plan before they can avail the monthly ones.

Key info High-speed internet plans start at Rs. 399 per month

New JioFiber postpaid users will get benefits worth Rs. 10,000, including a set-top box, an internet box (gateway router), and free installation. Existing users can access high-speed internet via plans beginning at Rs. 399 per month. Moreover, up to 14 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot, Zee5, Discovery+, JioCinema, and Eros Now can be accessed by paying Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 extra.

Information Content will be available on multiple devices simultaneously

Users will have unlimited access to the 14 entertainment apps both on large as well as small screens. The content can also be played on multiple devices at the same time. Movies, TV shows, news, sports, and other content categories will be available.

Procedure How to activate a JioFiber postpaid plan?

Existing JioFiber postpaid users have to go to the MyJio app, select the preferred plan, and pay its rental. Meanwhile, prepaid users have to initiate migration to postpaid in MyJio, verify themselves, select the entertainment plan, and pay the advance amount. JioFiber users without a set-top box will pay for the Entertainment Bonanza plan and schedule an appointment for the box's free delivery.