Asia Cup 2022: Here's all you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 28, 2022, 03:20 pm 3 min read

India are the defending champions (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is set to begin on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sri Lanka, which is suffering from a financial crisis at the moment, was supposed to host the multi-nation tournament. Although Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) remains the host board, the tournament has been shifted to the UAE due to the ongoing political tension in SL.

Host Sri Lanka was the original host

Sri Lanka was supposed to host the impending Asia Cup, involving India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, and a qualifier. The nation has been witnessing a shortage of fuel and food alongside record inflation due to a financial crisis. Recent mass civilian protests led to protesters storming the presidential palace and forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee Sri Lanka and resign.

Information What about the sixth team?

As stated, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the five confirmed teams for the 2022 Asia Cup so far. Besides, a qualifier between UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will decide the sixth team for the tournament.

Facts A look at the notable facts

Sri Lanka hosted the 2010 Asia Cup, while the next three editions (2012, 2014, and 2016) were held in Bangladesh. Notably, Pakistan has not hosted the tournament since 2008. The Rohit Sharma-led India won the last Asia Cup in 2018, which took place in the UAE. Just like the 2016 edition, this year's tournament would also be a T20 affair.

India India have won seven titles

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup in terms of titles. They have won the tournament seven times (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018). India were crowned champions of the only Asia Cup edition that was played in T20 format (2016). The Men in Blue led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni were unbeaten in that tournament.

Wins Sri Lanka have won 34 Asia Cup matches (ODIs)

In terms of match-wins, Sri Lanka lead the way. They have claimed 34 wins from 50 ODI encounters and lost 16. India follow them with 31 wins 49 ODIs (16 defeats). Notably, Pakistan are the only other side to have won more than 10 Asia Cup ODIs (26). India have won the most number of Asia Cup T20I matches (6).

2022 2022 Asia Cup: Here are the key details

The 15th Asia Cup edition will run between August 27 and September 11, with the matches taking place in the T20 format. India would face arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. While the full schedule is yet to be out, the matches will be aired live on Star Sports network. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the matches (paid subscription).

Do you know? Head-to-head: India 8-5 Pakistan

India have a win-loss record of 8-5 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). The Men in Blue are unbeaten against them in the last three matches. Pakistan last beat India in the tournament in March 2014.