ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI: Hosts manage 246; Chahal shines

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 14, 2022, 09:20 pm 2 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal finished with four wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's bowlers once again showed a concerted effort, this time in the second ODI against England at Lord's. Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya reduced the hosts to 102/5 before Moeen Ali and David Willey repaired the damage. The duo took the Three Lions past 200 during the middle overs. England were bundled out for 246, with Chahal taking four wickets.

Start Roy, Bairstow give England a solid start

Unlike the series opener, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow came out with positive intent. The duo helped the hosts touch the 40-run mark in the first eight overs. However, Pandya drew first blood for India in the ninth over, dismissing Roy (23). England racked up 46/1 in the first 10 overs, with Bairstow scoring 19 (23).

Comeback Indian bowlers made a comeback

Joe Root joined Bairstow in the middle after Roy's dismissal. The latter (38) fell to Chahal (15th over), who sent back Root (11) too in quick succession. In the very next over, Shami removed England skipper Jos Buttler (4). Chahal struck again in the 22nd over, dismissing Ben Stokes (21) this time. Liam Livingstone added a crucial 33 before Pandya got rid of him.

Partnership Moeen Ali, David Willey add 62 runs for seventh wicket

A 62-run partnership between Moeen Ali and David Willey helped England's plight after they got reduced to 148/6. The duo negotiated the Indian bowlers for over 10 overs. They played watchfully and took their chances on poor deliveries. However, Chahal broke the pivotal stand, dismissing Moeen (47). Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Bumrah cleaned up the rest of England's tail.

Information Best bowling figures by an Indian at Lord's

Leg-spinner Chahal has become the first-ever Indian bowler to take more than three wickets in an ODI at Lord's. His 4/47 are the best bowling figures by an Indian at the Home of Cricket. He broke the record of former Indian all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath (3/12).