SL vs PAK, Tests: Decoding the stats of Babar Azam

Written by V Shashank Jul 14, 2022, 08:29 pm 3 min read

Babar Azam is arguably Pakistan's best batter in Tests at present. The 27-year-old has a never-ending appetite for runs that have made him a prolific performer in the format. His services would be of utmost importance to Pakistan in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting July 16. It would be Babar's maiden Test tour of the island nation. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The tour of Sri Lanka could offer a fair share of challenges even for an in-form Babar.

He hasn't faced the Lankans on their soil.

Plus, the hosts have a deadly spin attack comprising a belligerent-looking Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, and Maheesh Theekshana.

There are valuable WTC points at stake for Pakistan.

Babar's exhibitions with the willow could be a determining factor.

vs SL Babar averages over 60.00 against SL

To date, Babar has smacked the Lankans for 301 runs at 60.20. The run machine has two hundreds and fifty to his name. He slammed 262 runs at 262.00 in the last Test series against SL in 2019. Babar played a critical role in Pakistan's 1-0 win over SL. He was eventually crowned as the Player of the Series.

Do you know? Babar eyes these feats in the upcoming series

Babar (2,851) can reach the 3,000-run mark in whites. He can surpass Wasim Akram (2,898), Taufeeq Umar (2,963), and Saeed Ahmed (2,991) among the most runs for Pakistan in Tests. He will become the 19th highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the format.

WTC How has Babar fared in ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle?

Babar tops the scoring charts for Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. He has scored 682 runs at 62.00. He has a hundred and five fifties. Babar, however, ranks ninth overall in the list. Joe Root (1,744), Jonny Bairstow (1,218), Usman Khawaja (888), Litton Das (883), Kraigg Brathwaite (752), Dimuth Karunaratne (729), Rishabh Pant (720), and Daryl Mitchell (709) rank above him.

Information A look at Babar's Test numbers in 2022

Babar has been a class act in the matches played this year. He has smacked 390 runs at 78.00. He has a hundred and two fifties. He is second only to Abdullah Shafique (397) among the most runs for Pakistan in this interval.

Career A look at Babar's Test career

Babar has clobbered 2,851 Test runs at 45.98. He has six hundreds and 21 fifties. He clocked his best knock (196) against Australia in Karachi. At home, Babar has managed 917 runs while averaging a jaw-dropping 83.36. He has four hundreds and as many fifties. The right-hander has compiled 1,407 runs in away conditions at 37.02. He has 527 runs at neutral venues.