Tamim Iqbal smashes his 53rd ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 14, 2022, 08:22 pm 2 min read

Tamim Iqbal is Bangladesh's highest run scorer in the format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On Wednesday, Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal smacked a 50* off 62 deliveries in the 109-run chase against West Indies in Guyana. The skipper's match-winning knock guided the Bangla Tigers to a nine-wicket triumph (112/1). Tamim, who scored a brisk 25-ball 33 in the first outing, clocked his 53rd ODI fifty in the must-win duel. Bangladesh eventually pocketed the series 2-0. We decode his stats.

Tamim 14th-highest run-getter against WI (ODIs)

Tamim (1,174) ranks 14th among cricketers with the most runs versus West Indies in 50 overs cricket. Virat Kohli (2,261), Javed Miandad (1,930), Mark Waugh (1,708), Jacques Kallis (1,666), Ramiz Raza (1,624), Rohit Sharma (1,601), Sachin Tendulkar (1,573), Allan Border (1,546), Ricky Ponting (1,475), Inzamam-ul-Haq (1,439), Rahul Dravid (1,348), AB de Villiers (1,279), and Imran Khan (1,202) rank above him.

Why does this story matter?

Tamim is arguably one of the greatest ODI batters from the subcontinent.

As a teenager, he clocked a 51-ball 53 against India in the 2007 World Cup.

It was his maiden fifty in the format.

His career has been on a rise ever since.

The 33-year-old continues to lead by example and could very well breach plenty of milestones in the coming years.

vs WI Bangladesh's highest run-getter against WI (ODIs)

Tamim has belted the Windies in opportunities received to date. At home, he has amassed 453 runs at 34.84. He has five fifties with the best score of 81*. His numbers are a notch above when playing abroad. He has mustered 554 runs at 55.40. He has hit two hundreds and three fifties. Meanwhile, Tamim has compiled 167 runs from neutral venues at 41.75.

CWC Super League Sixth-highest run-getter in ICC CWC Super League

Tamim is the sixth-highest run-getter in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. He has smashed 624 runs at 36.70. He has clobbered a hundred (112) and five fifties. He is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in this regard. Litton Das (592) trails him. Babar Azam (1,083), Imam-ul-Haq (797) , Paul Stirling (796), Shai Hope (762), and Harry Tector (748) rank above Tamim.

Information How has Tamim fared in 2022?

Tamim has smacked 243 runs across eight ODIs played this year. He averages a healthy 40.50. His scores read 8, 12, 11, 41, 1, 87*, 33, 50*. He ranks second only to Litton (369) among the leading run-scorers for Bangladesh.

ODI A look at Tamim's ODI career

Tamim, who marked his ODI debut in 2007, has racked up 7,909 runs across 227 matches. He averages 36.95 and has struck at a rate of 78.69. He has 14 hundreds and 53 fifties. He slammed his career-best score (158) against Zimbabwe in 2020. He has hit 864 fours and 100 sixes. Most notably, Tamim is Bangladesh's highest-century maker in international cricket (25).