Sports

West Indies beat Netherlands in third ODI: Records broken

West Indies beat Netherlands in third ODI: Records broken

Written by V Shashank Jun 04, 2022, 10:43 pm 3 min read

West Indies staged a 3-0 win in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies downed the Netherlands in the third ODI to claim a 3-0 series win. It was Nicholas Pooran's maiden series as a full-time captain Riding on the tons from Shamarh Brooks and Kyle Mayers, WI posted 308/5 in 50 overs. Netherlands gave a fight at the start but lost momentum in the later stages. They folded for 288 in 49.5 overs..

ODI How did the third ODI pan out?

Batting first, West Indies enjoyed a steady partnership for the opening wicket. The duo of Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks took off post Shai Hope's dismissal. They laid the foundation for a 300-plus total. The Dutch had a ripper of a start, slamming a 98-run stand for the opening wicket. The top-order trio looked in a sublime touch but it wasn't enough.

Hundreds Mayers, Brooks slam maiden ODI hundreds

Mayers was superb, slamming a 106-ball 120. He hit eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 113.21. Notably, he now has 193 runs from six ODIs at 38.60. Meanwhile, Brooks hammered an unbeaten 101 from 115 deliveries (three fours, four sixes). He now averages 45.00 and has amassed 360 runs across nine ODIs. Interestingly, both clocked their maiden ODI tons.

Fifty Maiden ODI fifty for Vikramjit

Vikramjit, who was dismissed in the 40s in the last two ODIs, breached the 50-run mark in the third duel. He slammed an aggressive-looking 54 off 55 deliveries, striking at 98.18. Notably, it was his maiden fifty and the highest score in this format. He struck seven fours and one six. The southpaw has now steered to 222 runs in six ODIs, averaging 37.00.

ODowd Fifth ODI fifty for ODowd

ODowd, who pummelled 51 in the last outing, slammed his fifth ODI fifty in this fixture. He notched a 121-ball 89 studded with eight fours. Averaging 44.83, the 28-year-old has now raced to 538 runs in 14 ODIs. Versus West Indies, ODowd has now compiled 179 runs at 59.66. At home, the opening batter now holds 509 runs from 10 ODIs.

Partnerships Key partnerships for West Indies, Netherlands

It was an exhaustive inning from Mayers-Brooks, who fetched a 184-run stand among themselves. Notably, it is the joint-seventh-highest partnership by a West Indian duo for the second wicket in ODIs. For Netherlands, openers Vikramjit and ODowd forged a 98-run stand. It is the fifth-highest partnership for Netherlands for the first wicket. The duo holds the fourth-highest stand as well (101 vs WI).

WI WI bowlers put up a good show

Akeal Hosein clipped 2/52 in 10 overs including a maiden. The left-arm orthodox has now affected 30 scalps in 17 ODIs at 22.43. Meanwhile, Hayden Walsh pocketed 2/54 and he too chipped in with a maiden over. The leg-spinner now holds 25 wickets from 17 matches at 25.72. Shermon Lewis claimed figures worth 3/67. All his wickets came in the final over.