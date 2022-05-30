Sports

IPL 2022: A look at the embarrassing records

May 30, 2022

Kohli registered three ducks in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans (GT) etched their name in record books as they downed Rajasthan Royals (RR) to be crowned champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The season was packed with top-notch exhibitions. However, there were a few performances neither the team nor the players would want to remember. We decode the embarrassing records from IPL 2022.

Prasidh Prasidh concedes 551 runs in IPL 2022

RR quick Prasidh Krishna bowled the most dot-balls this season (200), but he wasn't spared on the remaining deliveries. He conceded 551 runs, the most by a bowler in IPL 2022. He surpassed PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada's tally of 548 runs from IPL 2020. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now holds the record for most runs conceded by a bowler in an edition of IPL.

RCB RCB bundle out on 68 versus SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be quite impressed with their campaign in IPL 2022. However, they had a moment of horror this season. Against SRH, RCB were bundled out on 68, the lowest team total in IPL 2022. RCB looked in shambles but somehow paced their way past 49 runs, the lowest score in IPL. They had created this unwanted record against KKR in 2017.

CSK, MI CSK, MI succumb to 10 losses each

It didn't turn out to be a happening campaign for either Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians. MI finished at the bottom, with CSK occupying a spot above (four wins each). Surprisingly, both teams had never conceded 10 defeats in an edition of IPL. In 2022, MI became the only side to lose their first eight matches in an IPL season.

0/64 vs PBKS Hazlewood registers the most expensive figures in IPL 2022

Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood had an astounding run this season. He scalped 20 wickets at 18.85. However, he failed to land a punch in a game against PBKS. He conceded 64 runs and remained wicketless across four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, those are the most expensive figures by a bowler in IPL 2022, with SRH's Marco Jansen (0/63 vs GT) at the second spot.

31 sixes Siraj concedes 31 sixes in IPL 2022

It wasn't a season to remember for RCB quick Mohammed Siraj. He averaged 57.11 and bowled at an economy of 10.07. Furthermore, he conceded 31 sixes, most by any bowler this season. According to ESPNcricinfo, that is the most number of sixes conceded by a bowler in an edition of IPL. He surpassed CSK pacer Dwayne Bravo's tally of 29 sixes (2018).

Sams Sams gets belted for 35 runs in an over

Defending 162 against KKR, MI's Daniel Sams was belted by Pat Cummins for 35 runs in the 16th over. As per ESPNcricinfo, the all-rounder registered an embarrassing feat of conceding the most runs in an over in IPL 2022. Only Kochi Tuskers Kerela's P Parameswaran (37 vs RCB, in 2011) and RCB's Harshal Patel (37 vs CSK, 2021) have conceded more in IPL history.

Ducks Kohli, Rahul record three ducks in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli didn't have a desirable run to his standards in IPL 2022. He could fetch only 341 runs at 22.73. In the process, he was dismissed on ducks on three occasions, joint-most alongside KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, and Anuj Rawat (2022). Rahul still managed 616 runs this season. Kohli now holds nine ducks in the tournament overall.

Rohit Rohit failed to register a single 50-plus score

MI skipper Rohit Sharma had an abysmal run in IPL 2022. He aggregated 268 runs at 19.14 and failed to record a single fifty. Interestingly, the Hitman hasn't clocked a half-century in the last 22 IPL innings. His last fifty (52-ball 63) was against Punjab Kings in Chennai in 2021. Since then, he has been dismissed in the 40s on four occasions.