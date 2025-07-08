Microsoft's latest update gives Edge a speed boost

Microsoft has announced a major improvement in the speed of its Edge browser. The company revealed that it now takes less than 300 milliseconds for Edge to start rendering the first parts of a website, be it text, images or UI elements. This metric is known as First Contentful Paint (FCP), which Google introduced in its Chrome browser back in 2017.

User experience Microsoft hopes to boost Edge's appeal with these improvements Microsoft says that "industry research shows that waiting longer than 300 to 400ms for the initial content can significantly impact user satisfaction." The company hopes these improvements will make Edge more appealing to users. Currently, Edge has a global browser market share of less than 5%, while Chrome dominates with a whopping 68%.

Performance upgrades Improvements part of transition to faster WebUI 2.0 architecture The latest improvements come as part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to transition Edge's user interface to a faster WebUI 2.0 architecture. This shift is aimed at "minimizing the size of our code bundles, and the amount of JavaScript code that runs during the initialization of the UI." In February, Microsoft had also revealed that Edge's downloads, history and creation of new private browsing tabs were on average about 40% faster.