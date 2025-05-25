Attention! Your Windows device may be at high-risk of cyberattacks
What's the story
The Indian government has recently issued a high-severity cybersecurity warning for users of Microsoft products, specifically those using Windows on their laptops and desktops.
The alert points to several vulnerabilities that could let attackers access systems, steal data, or cause crashes.
However, the issue isn't restricted to Windows-powered machines alone; it also impacts other laptops and desktops running Office, Azure, and other Microsoft apps and services.
Software
Affected Microsoft software
The vulnerabilities flagged by the government affect a broad spectrum of Microsoft software.
They include: Microsoft Windows, Office, Azure, Developer Tools, Dynamics, Apps, System Center, and Extended Security Updates (ESU) for legacy products.
The advisory warns that these flaws could let attackers execute remote code, obtain elevated privileges, access sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, conduct spoofing attacks, and cause denial-of-service (DoS) conditions.
Risk
Potential risks and severity rating
The government has given these vulnerabilities a high severity rating, citing risks like data leaks, ransomware attacks, and major disruptions to system stability.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has urged all affected users to apply the latest security patches issued by Microsoft.
System administrators and IT teams are also advised to verify patch deployment and monitor logs for anomalies.
Precautions
Recommendations for users and administrators
Users are also advised to avoid clicking suspicious links and keep up-to-date antivirus solutions.
These security issues typically stem from flaws in code, insecure configurations, or insufficient validation in core components of the software.
In this case, key Microsoft services are affected, which is why users must take swift preventive action to avoid potential exploitation.