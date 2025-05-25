This Chinese gun is 5x faster than AK-47—fires 3,000 rounds/min
What's the story
China's state-owned arms manufacturer, China South Industries Group (CSGC), has unveiled a groundbreaking electromagnetic coil gun.
The weapon can fire at an astonishing speed of 3,000 rounds per minute, a rate that far exceeds traditional firearms and US commercial models.
The firing capacity of this new tech has piqued military experts' interest worldwide.
Tech revelation
China's coil gun: A technology breakthrough
Though CSGC has been reluctant to share specific details of the tech behind this advanced coil gun, a peer-reviewed paper published in China's Journal of Gun Launch & Control has given some insight.
The paper states this is the world's first capacitor-free electromagnetic coil gun. It uses lithium batteries as its power source instead of capacitors, marking a breakthrough in electromagnetic weaponry.
This innovation overcomes a major limitation of previous electromagnetic weapons: the reliance on capacitors for rapid discharge.
Tech evolution
Overcoming limitations of early electromagnetic weapons
The use of lithium batteries in this new coil gun removes the lag times of recharging that have traditionally restricted the firing rate of electromagnetic weapons.
This tech advancement enables a massive boost in firing speed, exceeding previous models like the US-made GR-1 "Anvil," which was limited to 100 rounds per minute.
The development of a high-speed coil gun could redefine future combat strategies and weaponry standards.
More
Highly effective for riot control
The test model reportedly fires projectiles at 86 meters per second, making it suitable for non-lethal riot control but capable of being scaled for lethal use.
More notably, it boasts a firing rate of 3,000 rounds per minute, five times faster than an AK-47, providing unmatched suppressive fire.
"Continuous high-speed fire can deter advancing threats and overwhelm enemy responses, making it highly effective for riot control," wrote Xiang Hongjun, a professor from the Army Engineering University.