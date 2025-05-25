Though CSGC has been reluctant to share specific details of the tech behind this advanced coil gun, a peer-reviewed paper published in China's Journal of Gun Launch & Control has given some insight.

The paper states this is the world's first capacitor-free electromagnetic coil gun. It uses lithium batteries as its power source instead of capacitors, marking a breakthrough in electromagnetic weaponry.

This innovation overcomes a major limitation of previous electromagnetic weapons: the reliance on capacitors for rapid discharge.