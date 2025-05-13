What's the story

In his first public address after a temporary tariff truce in the US-China trade war, Chinese President Xi Jinping denounced "bullying" and "hegemonism."

Speaking to Latin American and Caribbean officials, including the presidents of Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, in Beijing on Tuesday, Xi said the world needed to unite during unprecedented changes.

"There are no winners in tariff wars or trade wars. Bullying or hegemonism only leads to self-isolation," he said.