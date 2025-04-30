Pakistan braces for record-breaking heatwave this week; may touch 50°C
What's the story
Pakistan is bracing for a severe heatwave, with temperatures expected to touch 50°C this week. This bout of extreme weather might break the previous global record for April.
The searing heat had already pushed temperatures in the central and southern parts of the country to 48°C last weekend and will probably keep climbing till Wednesday.
Record-breaking heat
Nawabshah likely to break April temperature record
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of an approaching heatwave from April 26-30 and urged people to take necessary precautions.
Reportedly, Nawabshah in Pakistan is likely to break the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the world for the month of April, currently at 50°C.
That record was set in April 2018.
Global heatwave
21 nations to experience temperatures over 43°C this week
This upcoming heatwave isn't limited to Pakistan. As many as 21 countries are likely to see temperatures of over 43°C this week.
These include Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, India, Iraq, Qatar, Sudan, UAE, Oman, South Sudan, Bahrain, Mali, Senegal, Chad, Ethiopia, Niger, Eritrea, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso.
According to the ECMWF model—a global numerical weather prediction system—temperatures could reach 49°C on Wednesday and Thursday.
Weather patterns
Unusual heatwave to shift eastward toward China
The unusual heatwave is likely to move east toward China later this week. Then, another heatwave will sweep across Central Asia with searing heat.
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are set to see temperatures over 38°C.
The ECMWF model had earlier underestimated temperatures by 2-3 degrees, meaning the actual peak could potentially cross the record-breaking 50°C mark.