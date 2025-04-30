What's the story

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 dead.

Jaishankar thanked Guterres for his strong condemnation of the incident, while Sharif used the opportunity to raise concerns about Kashmir and seek UN intervention.