United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 dead.
Jaishankar thanked Guterres for his strong condemnation of the incident, while Sharif used the opportunity to raise concerns about Kashmir and seek UN intervention.
Jaishankar thanked Guterres for his unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and stressed the need for accountability.
"Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability," he tweeted.
He further reiterated India's commitment to bring to justice those who planned and supported such attacks.
Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability.
India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.
Shehbaz, on the other hand, urged a just and impartial probe into the Pahalgam incident.
He reiterated Pakistan's position against all forms of terrorism, rejected baseless Indian allegations, and urged the UN to intervene in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to UNSC resolutions.
"I urged the UN to play its role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions," he wrote on X.
The Pahalgam attack on April 22 was first claimed by The Resistance Front, a group affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, but it later withdrew its claim.
PM Narendra Modi condemned the attack, saying those behind it would be brought to justice.
Following this and subsequent diplomatic action against Pakistan, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari-Wagah border, and canceled all visas to Pakistani nationals leaving India by April 29.