What's the story

Harshavardhana Kikkeri, a 45-year-old entrepreneur from Mysuru, is alleged to have murdered his wife Shwetha (41), and their 14-year-old son before taking his own life.

The tragic incident happened on April 24 at their residence in Newcastle, Washington, in the United States of America.

Reports suggest the couple's younger son wasn't home during the incident and is unharmed.