Six nurses on same floor of hospital develop brain tumors
What's the story
A mysterious health crisis has hit Massachusetts's Newton-Wellesley Hospital in the United States of America: six nurses have been diagnosed with brain tumors.
The first cases were reported in early April, but an investigation by the hospital had already started in December of the previous year.
However, despite such alarming developments, the hospital insists there's no "environmental risk" associated with these cases.
All the affected nurses work on the fifth-floor maternity unit.
Probe details
Investigation initiated after emergence of benign brain tumors
The probe was launched after five cases of benign brain tumors were reported among nurses.
The sixth case was reported by the Department of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) at Mass General Brigham, which supervises Newton-Wellesley Hospital.
"OHS has identified six staff members who have worked for varying durations on the fifth floor and report developing benign (non-cancerous) brain tumors," said Ellen Moloney, president and COO of Mass General Brigham/Newton-Wellesley Hospital.
Ongoing investigation
Massachusetts Nurses Association continues investigation into tumor cases
The Massachusetts Nurses Association is pursuing the investigation to find out what caused the tumor cases.
The OHS has so far been unable to identify a common link between the tumors.
An official letter from the department said, "While the OHS investigation is ongoing, we have found no evidence that these medical conditions were caused by the work environment."
However, hospital staff feel the tumors and other illnesses among staff could be caused by an undisclosed factor.
Findings
Massachusetts Nurses Association to reveal findings by end of month
The Boston Herald was told by the Massachusetts Nurses Association that it will keep investigating till the cause of the tumors is found.
It also slammed the hospital's investigation as insufficient, hinting at possible deeper problems at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital.
The union will reveal its findings by the end of this month.