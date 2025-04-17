What's the story

A mysterious health crisis has hit Massachusetts's Newton-Wellesley Hospital in the United States of America: six nurses have been diagnosed with brain tumors.

The first cases were reported in early April, but an investigation by the hospital had already started in December of the previous year.

However, despite such alarming developments, the hospital insists there's no "environmental risk" associated with these cases.

All the affected nurses work on the fifth-floor maternity unit.