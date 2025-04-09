What's the story

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, launched her lifestyle brand, As ever, with a collection of eight products on April 2.

Despite President Donald Trump announcing a 10% baseline tariff on all countries importing goods to the US on the same day, Markle is optimistic about her brand's future.

Speaking to Fortune, she revealed that all her products are currently made in the US, and she doesn't anticipate any negative impact from the tariffs.