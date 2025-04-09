Meghan doesn't think US tariffs will affect 'As ever' products
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, launched her lifestyle brand, As ever, with a collection of eight products on April 2.
Despite President Donald Trump announcing a 10% baseline tariff on all countries importing goods to the US on the same day, Markle is optimistic about her brand's future.
Speaking to Fortune, she revealed that all her products are currently made in the US, and she doesn't anticipate any negative impact from the tariffs.
Brand philosophy
Markle's brand aims for accessibility amid economic challenges
Markle's brand, As ever, was envisioned to provide products that look luxurious but are still affordable. She was thankful for that vision amid today's economic landscape.
"I think during any time of recession, people still want to find creature comforts, items that can bring them joy," she told Fortune.
Product launch
'As ever's products sold out quickly
The first-ever collection from As ever sold out within an hour at prices between $12-$28.
It consisted of items such as raspberry spread, wildflower honey (with honeycomb), herbal tea assortment, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix, and flower sprinkles.
Notably, As ever had announced on April 2 that it's currently shipping domestically to all 50 US states and plans to expand internationally in the future.
Entrepreneurial insights
'Appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes'
In a March interview with PEOPLE, Markle shared her experiences as an entrepreneur while launching As ever.
She acknowledged the challenges she faced, stating, "There were tons of twists and turns— even with the name. I was figuring it out in real-time."
"I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It's a learning curve."