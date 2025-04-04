Trump reveals $5M 'Gold card'—Know what this US visa offers
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has unveiled the design of his administration's new $5 million "Gold Card" US visa.
The announcement was made aboard Air Force One, where he referred to the card as "the gold card — the Trump card."
This unique visa, which features Trump's image on it, is an alternative to the current EB-5 visa for foreign nationals.
Design details
What does the Gold Card US visa look like?
The Gold Card US visa is literally golden in color, with Trump's image prominently displayed on it.
It also goes by another name, "The Trump Card," and clearly states its worth as $5 million. This roughly translates to ₹43 crore in Indian currency.
The card offers residency to foreign investors paying this fee and green card privileges as well.
Availability
How to buy the Gold Card US visa?
While specific details on purchasing the Gold Card US visa are not yet available, Trump has said that these cards are likely to be rolled out in "less than two weeks" from now.
This means they may be available around April 17-18 or by the end of this month.
Trump also revealed that he was the first buyer of this card, but was unsure about who would be next.
Citizenship details
Does the Gold Card US visa grant citizenship?
The Gold Card US visa doesn't offer immediate citizenship. But it does pave the way for American citizenship in the future.
This card is considered a premium option to the conventional Green Card, which permits permanent residency in the US.
As per US Citizenship and Immigration Services, green card holders are entitled to live permanently in America.