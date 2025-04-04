What's the story

The S&P 500 Index, a benchmark for the US stock market, took a massive hit on Thursday, losing nearly 5% of its value.

This was the index's biggest single-day loss since March 16, 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to global markets.

The decline was triggered by President Donald Trump's announcement of a sweeping tariff policy, igniting fears of a trade war and economic recession.

The S&P 500 tracks the top 500 publicly traded companies in the US.