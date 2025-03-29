US VP JD Vance criticizes Denmark over Greenland's security
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has slammed Denmark for what he sees as its inability to adequately protect Greenland.
The Arctic island is a semi-autonomous territory under Danish rule.
However, Vance made the comments during his visit there on Friday.
He accused Denmark of leaving the island open to possible incursions by China and Russia and said the people of Greenland should "cut a deal" with the US.
Call for change
Vance urges Greenlanders to sever ties with Denmark
Vance played down President Donald Trump's recent threats of forcibly annexing Greenland, instead urging its inhabitants to cut off ties with Denmark.
He said the Scandinavian country hasn't invested enough in the security of the territory, which it has controlled for over 300 years.
"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," he said during his visit.
Opposition
Greenlanders largely oppose annexation, prime minister expresses discontent
A January poll showed that an overwhelming majority of Greenlanders are against being annexed by the US.
Greenland's PM has said Vance's visit demonstrates "lack of respect" for the territory's semi-autonomous status.
Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen echoed him, criticizing Vance's tone, but acknowledging Copenhagen's openness to criticism.
Diplomatic assurance
Vance reassures Greenlanders of US's non-military approach
Amidst recent tensions, Vance assured Greenlanders that the US wouldn't use military force to take over their territory from Denmark.
He pushed for "self-determination" and encouraged them to break away from Denmark.
"We think we're going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory," he said, adding that Greenland's security is America's security.
Diplomatic rebuttal
Denmark's response to US criticism and plans for Greenland
Mette Frederiksen, Danish Prime Minister, rejected Vance's allegations, claiming that Denmark has already increased its defense spending considerably and will keep up the pace with new Arctic ships, long-range drones, and satellite capacity.
She said they were ready to cooperate with the US while respecting international rules.
Frederiksen's comments came after Vance said Denmark had "not done a good job by the people of Greenland."