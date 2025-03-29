Deaths in Myanmar earthquake rise to 1,002, over 2,300 injured
What's the story
Myanmar is reeling from the devastation of a catastrophic earthquake that has killed at least 1,002 people and injured nearly 2.400.
The military government has confirmed the figures, in addition to 68 people reported missing.
The disaster hit on Friday at about 12:50pm local time; it was a powerful magnitude of 7.7 and occurred at a shallow depth of just six miles.
Earthquake details
Epicenter near Mandalay, aftershocks felt across region
The earthquake's epicenter was about 16.09km from Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. It also set off a series of aftershocks, including a strong 6.4-magnitude one 12 minutes later.
The natural disaster, described as the largest to hit this region in almost 80 years, has caused significant damage to neighboring Thailand too, killing eight, injuring eight, and leaving 79 missing.
Impact assessment
Extensive damage reported across multiple cities
The quake has wreaked havoc in five of Myanmar's cities and towns. Buildings collapsed in Mandalay.
A railway bridge and a road bridge on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway have also collapsed, state media reported.
Eyewitness accounts talk of chaos: one resident said they "witnessed a five-storey building collapse in front of [their] eyes."
The ruling military junta has declared emergency in Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, and Bago Region.
Hospital crisis
Hospitals overwhelmed with influx of casualties
Hospitals in Myanmar are inundated with casualties. The emergency wing of a major Naypyidaw hospital was worst hit by the quake: a car was crushed under the collapsed entrance.
"Many injured people have been arriving. I haven't seen anything like this before," a doctor told AFP. "We are trying to handle the situation."
Security officials said hundreds of injured people were arriving as military chief Min Aung Hlaing inspected the wounded.
Aid challenges
Rescue operations hindered by civil war and infrastructure damage
The civil war in Myanmar is hampering rescue operations after the earthquake.
Cordelia Lynch, an Asia correspondent, said it was hard to get information from the affected areas and even harder to get aid to them.
The Red Cross said attempts by their teams to reach Mandalay and Sagaing regions were being hindered by downed power lines.