Walmart Mexico CEO steps down, Chile head takes interim role

Ignacio Caride, Walmart 's Mexico and Central America Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will step down from his position after a little over a year. The news came as a shock to analysts. Cristian Barrientos Pozo, the current CEO of Walmart Chile, will take over as interim CEO until a new one is appointed, the company said in a statement.

Leadership transition Who is Cristian Barrientos Pozo? Barrientos Pozo has been with the company for over 26 years. He has held several positions, including Senior Vice President of Operations at Walmart de Mexico. His vast experience in retail operations and digital transformation will be crucial during this leadership transition period. Barrientos Pozo brings in years of retail experience, including in expansion, store openings, and digital transformation

Market response About Walmart's Mexico and Central America branch Walmart's Mexico and Central America, the largest retailer in Mexico, operates Walmart, Sam's Club, and Bodega Aurrera stores across six countries. The company reported a 10% drop in net profit for Q2, released in July, due to a slower-than-expected recovery in consumer spending despite an 8% increase in sales. Analysts have welcomed Caride's unexpected resignation as an opportunity for fresh leadership to improve retail execution and margins.