Root vs Tendulkar: Comparing their numbers in home Tests

Joe Root has displaced Sachin Tendulkar as the second-highest run-scorer in Test matches at home. The Englishman achieved this milestone en route to a 29-run knock in the second innings of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. Interestingly, Root and Tendulkar also happen to be the top two highest run-getters in Test history. Many even back the Englishman to displace the Indian talisman at the top. Here we compare Root and Tendulkar's records in home Tests.

Performance Who owns better average in home Tests? Root's 29 in the aforementioned Oval Test took him to 7,224 runs on home soil in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root averages 55.14 across 146 innings at home. Tendulkar tallied 7,216 runs at an average of 52.67, having batted 153 times in home Tests. Hence, the Englishman scores over in terms of average as he has also taken fewer innings to surpass Tendulkar's tally. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting leads the chart in home Tests, having tallied 7,578 runs in Australia.

Tons 23 tons in home Tests for Root Root's tally of 23 Test tons in England is the joint-most for any batter in home Tests. Ponting in Australia, Jacques Kallis in South Africa, and Mahela Jayawardene in Sri Lanka also have 23 each. Meanwhile, Tendulkar tallied 22 hundreds in India. While Root has breached the 50-run mark 56 times in home Tests, Tendulkar owns 54 such scores in India. Only Ponting (61), Kallis (57), and Jayawardene (57) boast the most 50-plus scores on this list.

Information Tendulkar has three double-hundreds in home Tests Tendulkar touched the 200-run mark thrice in home Tests, with his highest score in India being 217 vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad, 1999. Root, as of now, has just a couple of double-hundreds in the UK. The 254 versus Pakistan in the 2016 Manchester remains his best score in England.

4th innings Root owns most home Test runs in fourth innings 968 of Root's Test runs in England have come in the fourth innings at a fine average of 50.94 (100s: 2, 50s: 5). No other batter has more fourth-innings Test runs in a particular nation. Tendulkar is third on his run-scoring chart, having tallied 902 fourth-innings runs in India at 47.47 (100s: 2, 50s: 3). Hence, Root scores over in this department as well.