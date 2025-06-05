What's the story

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his deep sorrow over the recent stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured.

The incident marred the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory.

"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).