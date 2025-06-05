'Beyond tragic': Tendulkar condoles loss of lives in Bengaluru stampede
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his deep sorrow over the recent stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured.
The incident marred the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory.
"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate RCB's historic IPL victory.
However, the situation quickly spiraled out of control as fans rushed toward the stadium through multiple gates.
Police struggled to manage the crowd, resulting in chaos and turning a celebratory event into a tragedy.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into the stampede incident.
He said, "The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people but 200,000-300,000 people came."
The minister also confirmed that a victory street parade by the winning team was called off due to fears of an uncontrollable crowd.
"The pain of this tragedy has even erased the joy of victory," Siddaramaiah said while announcing the probe into deaths.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) termed the stampede as "unfortunate."
Its secretary Devajit Saikia said, "This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organizers should have planned it better."
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal also expressed his condolences and stressed that proper arrangements should be made if such events are planned in the future.