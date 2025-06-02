What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are all set to clash in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3.

Neither team has won an IPL title so far, making this a historic opportunity for both. They clashed in Qualifier 1 too where RCB prevailed.

Like every other game, the summit clash promises quite a few riveting player matchups. Here are a few of them.