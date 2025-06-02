IPL 2025 final: Key player matchups to watch out for
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are all set to clash in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3.
Neither team has won an IPL title so far, making this a historic opportunity for both. They clashed in Qualifier 1 too where RCB prevailed.
Like every other game, the summit clash promises quite a few riveting player matchups. Here are a few of them.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Arshdeep Singh
Virat Kohli will once again have the spotlight. He has scored 614 runs in 14 innings at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53. His tally includes 8 half-centuries.
PBKS will rely on their leading wicket-taker, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, to take down Kohli in the Powerplay itself.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has fallen to Arshdeep twice in 10 T20 innings. However, his strike rate reads 175.43.
#2
Shreyas Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a phenomenal opening spell in the first Qualifier.
He could be used to restrict PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been in sublime form. He has slammed 603 runs at an average of 54.81 and a strike rate of 177.80 in IPL 2025.
As per their match-up, Bhuvi has dismissed Iyer thrice in just 11 T20 innings. The Indian seamer has restricted Iyer's strike rate to a mere 90.
#3
Jitesh Sharma vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Jitesh Sharma led RCB to an incredible victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 final league fixture.
His unbeaten 85 (33) helped RCB chase down 228, now their highest successful run-chase in IPL history.
He could be troubled by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the final.
Notably, Chahal has dismissed Jitesh thrice in seven T20 innings. The former's strike rate reads 117.14.
#4
Marcus Stoinis vs Josh Hazlewood
The all-important final will once again see an all-Aussie battle between Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood.
Stoinis has played some fine cameos for the Kings this season. He has struck at 183.33.
Meanwhile, Hazlewood is RCB's highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets at 15.80.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood has dismissed Stoinis once in five T20 innings, with the latter striking at 142.30.