19-year-old Kulkarni made a significant mark on his List A debut match for Maharashtra by scoring a stunning century.

Kulkarni's century arrived at a crucial juncture when Maharashtra were reeling at 8/2 after the early dismissals of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddhesh Veer.

The opener then stitched a vital partnership with seasoned player Ankit Bawne (60), adding 147 runs to the team's score.