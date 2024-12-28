Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Narayan Jagadeesan delivered a stellar performance, scoring a whopping 165 runs.

This marks his 9th career century in List A cricket, bringing his total runs to 2,590.

This marks his 9th career century in List A cricket, bringing his total runs to 2,590.

His impressive knock, which included 17 fours and 4 sixes, helped his team, TN, surpass 350 runs.

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan hammered a majestic 165-run knock

Narayan Jagadeesan slams 165-run knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:01 pm Dec 28, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan hammered a majestic 165-run knock in round 4 of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The star domestic batter blew Jammu & Kashmir away with his heroics. His blitz helped TN post a total of 353/6 in 50 overs. He shared a solid 170-run stand alongside Baba Indrajith for the 3rd wicket and another 70 runs with Vijay Shankar.

Jagadeesan's terrific knocks powers TN

TN were 25/2 when Indrajith joined Jagadeesan in the middle. The two batters built a partnership and read the situation well. It was hard work out there. Jagadeesan exploded in the latter stages of TN's innings. He was dismissed by Yudhvir Singh in the 47th over. S Mohamed Ali and Sai Kishore's cameos helped TN get past 350.

Jagadeesan bounces back in style

This is Jagadeesan's 2nd match in this season's VHT. He missed the first two games before playing on December 26. He failed in the match versus Uttar Pradesh, bagging a duck. And now, Jagadeesan made his presence felt with a serious 165. His knock had 17 fours and 4 sixes. He consumed 147 balls and struck at 112-plus.

9th century and 2,500 runs in List A cricket

Jagadeesan powered himself with a 9th career List A century. He also owns 8 fifties. In 60 matches, the experienced batter has breached the 2,500-run mark. He owns 2,590 runs in List A cricket at an average of 44-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.