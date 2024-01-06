Devdutt Padikkal completes 1,500 First-Class runs with career-best knock: Stats

Devdutt Padikkal was the star for Karnataka on Day 2 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy against Punjab. The 23-year-old hammered his third First-Class century while registering his career-best score. After a brilliant Vijay Hazare Trophy, the youngster has carried that form in the Ranji Trophy. His 193-run knock was studded with 24 boundaries and four sixes. Karnataka were 344/4 when he was dismissed.

Pick of the batters for Karnataka

Padikkal came to the crease after skipper Mayank Agarwal departed for a duck. He understood the situation and applied himself. He added 76 runs with Ravikumar Samarth before he perished. Later, he stitched a very crucial 234-run partnership with the experienced Manish Pandey. The duo took Karnataka beyond the 340-run mark. Padikkal was dismissed by Prerit Dutta as he holed out to Baltej Singh.

Padikkal accomplishes 1,500 First-Class runs

With this whirlwind knock, Paddikal completes 1,500 First-Class runs. Currently, he owns 1,673 runs in 26 matches at an average above 36. Besides three centuries, Padikkal has hammered 11 fifties in this format. He made his FC debut back in 2018 and gradually became a mainstay for Karnataka in the top order. Padikkal represented India in two T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2021.

A superb showing at the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Padikkal was at his dominant best for Karnataka in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy as he clocked 465 runs in only five matches at an average of 155 (SR: 120.46). The youngster hammered two centuries and three fifties with 50-plus scores in all five games.