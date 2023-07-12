Duleep Trophy final: Hanuma Vihari slams his 46th First-Class fifty

Hanuma Vihari scored a crucial 63-run knock on Day 1 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy final on Wednesday (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Hanuma Vihari scored a crucial 63-run knock on Day 1 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy final on Wednesday. Representing South Zone, Vihari struck 63 from 130 balls against West Zone. He shared a crucial 79-run stand for the third wicket alongside youngster Tilak Varma. South Zone were 170/6 after 60 overs before there was a delay due to bad light and rain. Here's more.

The story of South Zone's innings

South Zone lost Ravikumar Samarth early on (15/1) before Mayank Agarwal fell for 28 (42/2). Varma and Vihari then took South Zone to 100/2 at lunch. In the second session, Arjan Nagaswalla dismissed Varma (121/3) before three more wickets fell in quick succession. Vihari was the last to depart, being bowled by Shams Mulani. Mulani (2/19) and Chintan Gaja (2/27) have been terrific.

Vihari races to 8,706 runs in FC cricket

Vihari's 63 has taken him to 8,706 runs in FC cricket at an average of over 53. He smashed nine fours in his knock today. He has 23 tons and 46 fifties under his belt. 839 runs of Vihari have come for the Indian cricket team at 33.56 (100s 1, 50s 3).

