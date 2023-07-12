ICC Test Rankings: Travis Head rises to career-best second spot

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 12, 2023 | 02:44 pm 2 min read

Australian Travis Head has risen to a career-best number two in the latest ICC Test Rankings (Photo credit: Twitter/@CricketAus)

Australia's Travis Head has risen to a career-best number two in the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batters. The in-form Head has jumped two places and is up to second behind New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson. Head scored 39 and 77 in the just concluded third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. There have been several other changes in the Batting Rankings.

Head has been solid of late

Australia's left-handed batter Head has been enjoying a tremendous Ashes series against England, piling up 266 runs at an average of 44.33. He scored 50 and 16 in the first Test and followed it with 77 and 7 at Lord's before scoring 39 and 77 as mentioned above at Headingley. In the ICC World Test Championship final last month, he scored 163 and 18.

Smith and Labuschagne drop two places each

Kane Williamson remains at the top of the pile among batters with 883 rating points. He is followed by Head, who has 874 rating points. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gained three spots to be third. Australian duo Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne dropped two places each to be placed fourth and fifth. For England, Harry Brook gained one place to be 12th.

Big gains for Broad and Starc

Among bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to remain atop with 860 rating points. Australian skipper Pat Cummins is second (828 rating points). Kagiso Rabada and James Anderson follow suit. Stuart Broad, who played a key role in helping England win the third Ashes Test, has risen to sixth, jumping four spots. Mitchell Starc has jumped three berths to be placed 11th.

