Sports

3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head powers Australia with 77-run knock

3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head powers Australia with 77-run knock

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 09, 2023 | 12:41 am 1 min read

Australian batter Travis Head scored a valiant 77-run knock in the second innings against England in the third Ashes Test

Australian batter Travis Head scored a valiant 77-run knock in the second innings against England in the third Ashes Test on a rain-hit Day 3. Australia resumed Day 3 on 116/4 before only 25.1 overs were possible. Australia were bundled out for 224, setting England 251 runs to get. England played five overs, scoring 27/0. Here are further details.

Head plays a lone hand with a solid 77

Head resumed the day on an unbeaten 18 and made sure he stayed until the end. He didn't get much support from the other end as the Aussies lost wickets. Head finished off with a 77-run knock from 112 balls, slamming seven fours and three sixes. He was dismissed by Stuart Broad while trying to go for a big heave.

Head has raced to 2,808 runs at 46.80

Head's 77 has seen him race to 2,808 runs at an average of 46.80. He has six tons and 16 fifties under his belt. In 11 matches against England, Head has scored 814 runs at 42.84. He has two tons and five fifties. Meanwhile, on English soil, Head has scored 638 runs at 42.53. He has one ton and four fifties in England.

Share this timeline