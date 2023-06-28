Sports

Ashes 2023, David Warner hammers his 35th Test fifty: Stats

Ashes 2023, David Warner hammers his 35th Test fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 28, 2023 | 07:13 pm 2 min read

Australian opener David Warner punched his way with a defining 66-run knock on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener David Warner punched his way with a defining 66-run knock on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Warner, who was dropped by Ollie Pope earlier in his innings, added 73 runs for the opening wicket alongside Usman Khawaja, who was dismissed just before lunch. Post lunch, Warner fell as well, being dismissed by Josh Tongue. Here's more.

Warner races to 8,313 runs in Tests

Warner's 66-run knock from 88 balls was laced with eight fours and a six. He has raced to 8,313 runs at an average of 45.17. Warner registered his 35th Test fifty. He also has 15 Test tons under his belt. Versus England, Warner has racked up 1,999 runs at 38.44. He slammed his 15th Test fifty against England.

Eighth fifty in England for Warner

Warner has 762 runs versus England in England at an average of 27.21. He smoked his eighth fifty in England versus the Three Lions. Overall, he has 806 runs on English soil in Test cricket at 26.86.

Warner shows his mettle with the bat

England won an important toss in conditions that favored bowling. Warner should have been dismissed by Stuart Broad but Pope missed a catch. Since then, the southpaw showed a lot of character and thwarted England in the morning session.

Share this timeline