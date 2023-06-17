Sports

The Ashes, Usman Khawaja registers his 15th Test century: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 17, 2023 | 09:17 pm 2 min read

Khawaja smashed his fourth Test hundred against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener Usman Khawaja slammed a hard-fought hundred against England in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. This is Khawaja's 15th Test hundred as he showcases exceptional grit and patience to see off the difficult phase of play. This is also his fourth Test hundred against England but his first on English soil. His knock helped Australia breach the 225-run mark. Here's more.

A gritty knock from Khawaja

Khawaja showed great character and patience to maneuver the new ball and challenging conditions. He added 29 runs with David Warner, followed by a 38-run stand with Steve Smith. Ultimately, he consolidated a very crucial 81-run stand with Travis Head. The latter here was the aggressor as Khawaja played a supporting role. Khawaja stayed solid and got support from Cameron Green thereafter.

A maiden century on English soil for Khawaja

Khawaja does not have a great record on English soil. The southpaw has only managed 340-plus runs while featuring in eight matches. He owns an average of below 25. Khawaja slammed his maiden century in England. 330-plus of his total runs on English soil have come against the Three Lions. He owns an average of over 27 in away Ashes Tests.

A look at his overall Ashes numbers

The southpaw has amassed 975-plus runs in 15 Ashes Tests at an average over 40. His tally includes four centuries against England. Overall, Khawaja has surpassed the 4,500-run mark in 62 Test matches at an impressive average of over 47. Besides 15 centuries, he has smoked 21 fifties. He has been Australia's mainstay at the top in the last couple of years.

Second-highest run-scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Khawaja was sensational in the ICC World Test Championship cycle from 2021 to 2023. He scored 1,621 runs in 17 Test matches at an impressive average of 64.84. His tally included seven fifties and six centuries. His highest score of 195* came against South Africa.

Joint-most hundreds since 2022

As per Cricbuzz, Khawaja now has the most Test hundreds since 2022 (7). He equaled the tally of Joe Root, who slammed an unbeaten 118 in England's first innings. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow has smashed six tons since 2022.

