Ashes 2023: Decoding England's home record versus Australia

Jun 09, 2023

England will have redemption in mind as they gear up to host Australia in the five-Test Ashes series, starting June 16. The Brits last lifted the prestigious urn in 2015 at home as the Aussies won two of the following three Ashes series while the remaining one was drawn 2-2. Here we decode England's record against Australia in home Tests.



The last Ashes series, in 2021-22, saw Australia annihilating England 4-0 at home. Under Pat Cummins, the Aussies have been sensational Tests as they topped the points table in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Meanwhile, England have also emerged as a formidable force in Tests ever since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as the head coach and captain, respectively.

How did the last Ashes series in England pan out?

The last Ashes series in England was played in 2019 and it witnessed a 2-2 draw. The visitors comprehensively won the opener while the following game got drawn. Stokes's jaw-dropping knock earned England a historic one-wicket win in the third Test. While the Aussies took a 2-1 lead by winning the fourth affair, England leveled the series win a win in the final Test.

England's overall record against Australia at home

The head-to-head record in England cannot separate the two sides much. While the hosts have won 53 of the 171 home Tests against Australia, the latter have 51 wins under their belt. The remaining 67 matches were drawn. No other visiting team owns more Test victories in the UK. Since 2000, England have 13 wins, 10 defeats, and seven draws against Australia at home.

England's star performers in home Ashes (active cricketers)

In 15 home Ashes Tests, Joe Root has hammered 1,124 runs at 41.62. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties with his highest score being 180. Stokes owns 642 runs and 19 wickets in 10 games in this regard. Stuart Broad has returned with 84 wickets in 20 home Ashes Tests. James Anderson boasts 44 wickets in 14 Tests in this regard.

A look at the overall Ashes record

As far as the overall record is concerned, England have just 110 wins in 356 Ashes Tests while the Aussies own 150 wins in this regard. As many as 96 games were drawn between the two cricket giants. Australia's record in the 21st century is even more spectacular. Since 2000, the Aussies have 33 wins and just 17 defeats in 60 Ashes Tests.