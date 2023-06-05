Sports

Litton Das to become Bangladesh's 12th Test captain: Key stats

Litton Das has been named Bangladesh's captain for the one-off Test versus Afghanistan, starting June 14 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The same was confirmed on Sunday (June 4) as the hosts named their 15-member squad for the game. Notably, regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan sustained a finger injury during the tour of Ireland. Here we decode Litton's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Litton's stocks across formats have significantly gone up in recent times.

He is even seen as Bangladesh's future skipper in all three formats. He made his international captaincy debut in a 2021 T20I versus New Zealand.

The young batter led Bangladesh to a 2-1 win over India in a home ODI series in the absence of regular captain Tamim Iqbal.

Das to become Bangladesh's 12th Test skipper

It must be noted that Das will become only the 12th player to lead Bangladesh in a Men's Test. He is set to join the likes of Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mashud, Khaled Mahmud, Habibul Bashar, Mohammad Ashraful, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, and Mahmudullah. Litton will also become the fifth player to lead Bangladesh across formats.

A look at his Test stats

Bangladesh's 2015 Test against India in Fatullah marked Litton's Test debut. He has so far scored 2,319 runs in 38 Tests at a decent average of 35.67, a tally that includes three tons and 15 half-centuries. His highest score in the format reads 141. Since the start of 2022, he has amassed 866 runs in 11 Tests at 43.30.

Sensational run across formats

Litton has been among massive runs across formats in the last two years. Since 2022, he has amassed 2,425 across formats in 58 games at 37.89. The tally includes three tons and 17 fifties. Only Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3,204) has amassed more international runs in this period. Among Bangladesh players, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib trail him with 1,408 runs apiece.

BCB chief selector backs Litton

Minhajul Abedin, BCB chief selector, reckons Litton will embrace the leadership role in whites. "I think he (Litton) has got all the credentials to lead the Test squad and it's a big honor for him," Abedin told Cricbuzz. "It's an opportunity for us to see him as Test leader and we believe he will lead from the front," he said further about Litton."

Bangladesh's squad for one-off Afghanistan Test

Squad: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan.