Shakib Al Hasan completes 300 ODI wickets: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 07, 2023, 10:21 am 3 min read

Shakib is the second-fastest spinner to get the feat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan scripted history on Monday (March 6), becoming the first-ever Bangladesh bowler to complete 300 wickets in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone during the third and final ODI versus England, which the Tigers won by 50 runs. Shakib snapped a four-fer (4/35) besides scoring a 71-ball 75. Here we decode his stellar stats in ODI cricket.

Why does this story matter?

One of the greatest all-rounders to have graced the game, Shakib has been a cornerstone of the Bangladesh line-up across formats for over 15 years now.

The veteran belongs to an elite breed of all-rounders who can qualify in the XI both as a proper batter and bowler.

Besides being Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, he is the nation's second-highest run-getter in the country.

14th player to complete this feat

Shakib became the 14th player to complete 300 ODI wickets, unlocking the feat in 227 appearances. Among spinners, only SL's Muttiah Muralitharan (202) accomplished the feat faster. SL's Sanath Jayasuriya (323) and NZ's Daniel Vettori (305) are the other left-arm spinners with 300 or more ODI wickets. Among active bowlers (in ODIs), Australia's Mitchell Starc (211) trails Shakib in terms of most ODI wickets.

Best economy rate since debut

Shakib's economy rate of 4.45 is the best among players who have bowled in 150 or more ODI innings since his debut. SL's Angelo Mathews (4.62) trails him in this regard. Among Bangladesh bowlers with 30 or more ODI scalps, his average of 28.96 is only second to pacer Mustafizur Rahman (24.64). Shakib owns 10 four-fers and four fifers in the format (BBI: 5/29).

His record in home, away and neutral venues

Shakib's tally of 178 wickets in 114 home ODIs at 22.79 is only second to SA's Shaun Pollock (193). In away (home of opposition) venues, he boasts 78 wickets in 74 ODIs at 39.52. The 35-year-old has also claimed 44 wickets 39 ODIs at neutral venues. His average reads 35.15 in this regard.

Shakib belongs to an elite list of all-rounders

Shakib's tally of 6,976 ODI runs is only second to Tamim Iqbal (8,143) among Bangladesh batters (50s: 52, 100s: 9). Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only all-rounders with at least 300 wickets and 6,000-plus runs in ODIs. Shakib's batting (37.70) and bowling (28.9) average is the best among the three.

Only all-rounder with this feat

During the home ODI series against India last year, Shakib became the first all-rounder to complete 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs. He tallies 3,190 runs and 178 wickets in 114 appearances in this regard. Jayasuriya is Shakib's closest rival in terms of this record. He smoked 3,880 runs and took 119 wickets in home ODIs during his career.

His numbers in World Cups

Shakib is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups with 34 wickets in 29 appearances at 35.94. The tally includes a fifer. He is also the nation's highest run-getter in the competition with 1,146 runs at 45.84. He was the third-highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup, accumulating 606 runs in eight games at 86.57 (50s: 5, 100s: 2).

Shakib attains these feats

According to statistician Rajneesh Gupta, Shakib has now smoked 50+ runs and taken three or more wickets in the same ODI on nine occasions, the most by any player in the format. Afridi and Pakistan's Shoaib Malik did so on eight occasions. Shakib is the only player to register four-plus wickets and a fifty in the same ODI four times.