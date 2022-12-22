Sports

Jaydev Unadkat scripts history with Test comeback after 12 years

Veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has made a historic return to Test cricket. The fast bowler, who played his only previous Test vs South Africa in December 2010, was slotted in India's playing XI for the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Unadkat's return was historic as he recorded the lengthiest gap by an Indian cricketer between two Tests. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Unadkat has been a prolific performer for Saurashtra in the Indian domestic circuit.

He even led the team to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 edition.

With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being injured, Unadkat earned a recall for the Bangladesh series.

While he missed the opening Test due to visa issues, the second Test marked his return.

Second-most Tests missed between appearances

Notably, Unadkat missed as many as 118 Tests between his maiden and second match in the format. Only England's Gareth Batty (142) has missed more Tests between two appearances. Meanwhile, Unadkat became the first Indian and sixth overall player to miss 100 or more Tests between two appearances. Among Indians, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik follows the list, having missed 87 Tests.

Unadkat breaks Parthiv Patel's record

Unadkat now owns the record for the lengthiest gap between two Tests by an Indian cricketer. He went past former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who made a comeback in November 2016, having played his previous Test in August 2008. Besides Unadkat, T Natarajan is the only left-arm pacer to play a Test for India since 2014. The latter played his only Test last year.

Maiden Test wicket

Notably, Unadkat endured a tough outing on debut as he went wicketless in the Centurion Test. However, he made a mark straightaway in the ongoing Dhaka Test, drawing the first blood for India. The 31-year-old dismissed opener Zakir Hasan for 15 with a short-of-length ball. Notably, Unadkat was introduced as a first-change bowler, with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj operating with the new ball.

Sensational record in red-ball cricket

Unadkat has been a force to reckon with in First-Class cricket. Before the Dhaka Test, the fast bowler owned 353 wickets in 96 games at 23.04. The tally includes 20 five-wicket hauls and five 10-fers. His tally of 67 scalps in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy is only second to Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) in a season. He guided Saurashtra to glory that season.