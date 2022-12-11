Sports

Astonishing records of Ishan Kishan, the youngest double-centurion in ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 11, 2022, 08:32 pm 3 min read

Ishan Kishan smashed 210 off 131 balls in the 3rd ODI

Ishan Kishan became the fourth Indian to slam a double-century (210) in men's ODIs on Saturday. The left-handed batter raced to the mark off just 126 balls during the third ODI against Bangladesh, making it the fastest-ever ODI double-century. Kishan is the first batter to convert his maiden ODI ton into a double-century. Here are the astonishing records he scripted in the match.

Kishan enters an elite club; fastest ODI double-century

Kishan joins Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag as Indian batsmen to have scored an ODI double-century. Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double-tons in ODIs. Kishan broke Chris Gayle's record for the fastest ODI double-hundreds (off 138 balls vs Zimbabwe). Among Indians, Kishan broke Sehwag's record (off 140 balls vs WI).

Youngest player to score an ODI double-ton

At 24 years and 145 days, Kishan has become the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs. He surpassed Rohit in this regard. The latter was 26 years and 186 days when he struck 209 against Australia in 2013.

A double-ton in no time!

Kishan is the first player to convert his first ODI century into a double-ton. According to ESPNcricinfo, 194* was the previous highest score for the first ODI century. Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry scripted this record against Bangladesh in 2009. West Indies' John Campbell follows Coventry on the tally (179 vs Ireland, 2019). Seemingly, Ishan's 210 is also the highest score against Bangladesh in ODI cricket.

Kishan reached his double-century in 34.6 overs

Kishan reached his double-century in 34.6 overs, the earlier batter to reach this landmark in an ODI inning. Sehwag held this record earlier in his 219-run knock against West Indies in 2011. The former Indian opener completed his double-ton in 43.3 overs.

Other notable records of Kishan

During his knock against Bangladesh, Kishan reached his 150 off just 103 balls. According to ESPNcricinfo, this is now the fastest individual ODI 150 by an Indian batsman. Kishan eclipsed the record of Sehwag, who scored his 150 in 112 balls against West Indies in 2011. The former hammered 156 runs in fours and sixes, the third-most by an Indian in boundaries.

Highest List A score in Bangladesh

As per Kausthab Gudipati, Kishan now has the highest List A score in Bangladesh. He overtook Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar, who racked up an unbeaten 208 against S Jamal in 2019. Raqibul Hasan (190 vs Abahani in 2017), Shane Watson (185* vs Bangladesh in 2011), and Anamul Haque (184 vs Shinepukur in 2022) are the ones who follow Sarkar on this list.