Abrar Ahmed registers fifer on Test debut, enters record books

Ahmed took each of England's five wickets in the first session (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is having a dream debut! He ran through the England batting line-up, taking a terrific five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Multan. Ahmed has become just the 13th Pakistani bowler to have registered a fifer on Test debut. The leg-spinner took each of England's five wickets in the first session. England compiled 180/5 going into lunch.

Ahmed outfoxes England batters on debut

Ahmed took his maiden wicket on the fifth delivery in Tests. He knocked over opener Zak Crawley with a ripper. Ten overs later, Ahmed removed Ben Duckett, trapping him in front. Ahmed outfoxed even England's greatest player of spin, Joe Root. Ollie Pope, who looked dangerous also fell to the Pakistan leg-spinner four overs later. Ahmed got rid of Harry Brook just before lunch.

Decoding the strengths of Ahmed

Ahmed is a leg-break bowler but relies more on his googlies. Deemed a mystery spinner, Ahmed can deliver a vicious carrom ball. He has variety aplenty and knows the art of producing crucial breakthroughs. Ahmed can be the next big thing in Pakistan if utilized properly. He could also be a complete package in white-ball cricket.

A look at his numbers

Before making his Test debut, Ahmed featured in 14 First-Class matches. He took 76 wickets at an average of 25.56 in these games. The tally includes 7 five-wicket hauls and two hauls of 10 wickets (BBM: 11/63). Ahmed burst onto the First-Class arena in November 2020 (for Sindh). He also has 17 List A and 19 T20 wickets.

The evolution of Ahmed

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ahmed rose to prominence through age-group white-ball cricket. He cracked a contract with Karachi Kings in the 2017 Pakistan Super League, having emerged as their find of the season. Lower-back issues marred his plight before he returned in 2020. Ahmed finished as the third-highest wicket-taker of the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy (57 wickets at 11.75).