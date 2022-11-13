Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Decoding the notable records scripted

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 13, 2022, 05:29 pm 4 min read

England clinched their second T20 WC title (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England clinched the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final. Chasing 138 in Melbourne, the Brits crossed the line with an over to spare. They became the second team after West Indies to get the trophy twice. England tasted glory in the 2010 edition as well. Here we look at the notable records in the tournament.

Context Why does this story matter?

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup witnessed several thrilling encounters, including many upsets.

West Indies not clearing the qualifying stage and South Africa's defeat against Netherlands were among the many shockers in the competition.

Defending champions and hosts of the tournament, Australia could not qualify for the semi-finals.

During the course of the competition, several prominent records were shattered.

Leaderboard Virat Kohli becomes first to complete 4,000 T20I runs

During the India vs England semi-final, Virat Kohli became the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is. He accomplished the milestone in his 115th match. Overall, Kohli has now scored 4,008 runs in the format at an average and strike rate of 52.74 and 137.97, respectively. His tally of 38 fifty-plus scores is also the highest for any batter in T20Is.

Kohli Other feats accomplished by Virat Kohli

Kohli also displaced Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) as the highest run-scorer in T20 WC history. He now has 1,141 runs in 27 games at an average of 81.50. Kohli also became the first batter to score 250+ runs in a T20 WC edition thrice (2014, 2016, and 2022). The batting stalwart now also owns most fifty-plus scores (22) in WC events (ODIs and T20Is combined).

Shaheen Afridi Shaheen Afridi becomes youngest pacer to scalp 50 T20I wickets

At 22 years and 211 days, Shaheen Afridi became the youngest pacer to claim 50 wickets in T20Is. He accomplished the milestone against South Africa. He broke the record of Australia women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry who attained the feat aged 23 years and 144 days. Overall, Shaheen is the fourth-youngest bowler to get the feat after Rashid Khan, Stafanie Taylor, and Deepti Sharma.

Partnership Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's stellar partnership record

During the NZ vs Pakistan semi-final, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan became the first pair to record three century partnerships in T20 World Cups. While the duo added 105 runs against the Black Caps, they recorded scores of 152* and 113 against India and Namibia last year, respectively. Their tally of 636 runs is also the highest for any pair in the tournament's history.

Sikandar Raza Sikandar Raza's astonishing feat as an all-rounder

During Zimbabwe's last Super 12 game against India, Sikandar Raza became the first all-rounder to complete 500-plus runs and take 25 wickets in T20Is in a calendar year. In 2022 so far, the 36-year-old has scored 735 runs in 24 T20Is at an impressive strike rate of 150.92 (50s: 5). He has also scalped 25 wickets at an economy rate of 6.13.

#1 Here are the other notable records (Part 1)

Curtis Campher became the first all-rounder to scalp a hat-trick and score a fifty in T20 WC. Joshua Little became the bowler with most T20I wickets in a calendar year (39). UAE's Karthik Meiyappan became the first associate-team bowler to scalp a hat-trick in T20 WC. Quinton de Kock has scored most runs in the opening over of a T20I match, 23 vs Zimbabwe.

#2 Here are the other notable records (Part 2)

Little's hat-trick against New Zealand made Ireland the only team to have two bowlers with T20 WC hat-tricks. Jos Buttler became the first wicket-keeper to have two scores of 80 or more in a T20 WC match. Buttler also became the first England batter to complete 2,500 runs in T20Is. Shadab Khan became Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, having scalped 98 wickets.

#3 Here are the other notable records (Part 3)

Kohli became the first player to score 300 runs against a team in T20 WC, 308 vs Pakistan. Hardik Pandya became the first Indian all-rounder to complete 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is. Rohit Sharma is now the most capped player in T20 WC, having played 39 games. Marcus Stoinis smashed a 17-ball fifty against Sri Lanka, fastest by an Australian in T20Is.