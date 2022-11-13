Sports

England beat Pakistan, win their second T20 World Cup title

Stokes played a match-winning knock for England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat Pakistan at the MCG to win their second ICC T20 World Cup title. The Englishmen chased 138, overcoming hostile spells from Pakistan's bowlers. All-rounder Ben Stokes emerged as England's hero in another big final (52*). Earlier, Sam Curran shone with a magnificent three-fer. England have become the first side to hold the T20 and ODI World Cup titles simultaneously.

Match How did the match pan out?

Pakistan were off to a sluggish start after England captain Jos Buttler elected to field. The Men in Green managed 39/1 in the Powerplay, losing Mohammad Rizwan. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Curran then derailed Pakistan's batting line-up. Chris Jordan took two wickets as Pakistan scored 137/8. After the break, Pakistan bowlers reduced England to 84/4. Stokes and Moeen Ali brought England home.

Stokes Cometh the hour, cometh the man!

Stokes gains redemption after Carlos Brathwaite struck him for four consecutive sixes in the 2016 T20 World Cup final, which cost England the title. Six years later, the senior all-rounder bailed England out after they were in a spot of bother this time. He slammed his maiden T20I fifty in a big final. Stokes finished with an unbeaten 52 (49).

Do you know? A massive feat for Stokes

Stokes has become just the third player after Gautam Gambhir and Kumar Sangakkara to slam fifties in both T20 and ODI World Cup finals. Stokes smashed an unbeaten 84 in the 2019 WC final before guiding England to win in the Super Over.

England A historic title for England

England have become just the second side after the West Indies to win two T20 World Cup titles (2010 and 2022). The Caribbeans were crowned champions in 2012 and 2016. England played their third T20 World Cup final. They were the runners-up in the 2016 edition. As stated, England are the first side to hold the T20 and ODI WC titles simultaneously.

Buttler Second-most runs by a captain in a T20 WC edition

England captain Jos Buttler's quickfire knock at the top laid the foundation of this win. He looked solid in his 17-ball 26, but Haris Rauf dismissed him with a good-length delivery. Buttler now has the second-most runs by a captain in a single T20 WC edition. Buttler, who slammed 225 runs, overtook New Zealand's Kane Williamson in this regard (216 in 2021).

Spell A superb spell by Adil Rashid

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid delivered a superb spell. He dismissed Mohammad Haris on his first ball of the match. Rashid then got rid of Pakistan skipper Babar in his third over. The former finished with brilliant figures of 2/22 in four overs, including a wicket-maiden. Rashid now has 93 T20I wickets, the second-most for England in the format after Chris Jordan (95).

Feats Rashid enters this elite list

Rashid has dismissed Babar for the fourth time in T20I cricket. Notably, Rashid has bowled 16 dot balls against Babar in the format (6 fours and 2 sixes). As per Opta, Rashid has become the fourth man to bowl a wicket-maiden over in a T20 World Cup final. He has joined Mohammad Amir (2009), Angelo Mathews (2012), and Samuel Badree (2016).

Information Two unique no-balls

The first runs of the 1992 World Cup final (also between England and Pakistan) came off Derek Pringle's no-ball to Aamir Sohail. As many as 30 years later, the first runs of the T20 World Cup final came off Stokes' no-ball to Rizwan.

Curran Most wickets for England in a T20 World Cup

Pacer Curran attained a historic feat after dismissing Pakistan opener Rizwan. The former took his 11th wicket in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the most by an England bowler in a single edition of the tournament. Ryan Sidebottom (2010), Graeme Swann (2010), and David Willey (2016) jointly held the record earlier for England. The trio took 10 wickets each.

Records More records for Curran

Curran took nine wickets in the death overs (16-20) at the 2022 T20 WC. Only Netherlands' Bas de Leede has taken more wickets in this phase in a single T20 WC edition (11 in 2022). Curran finished as the leading wicket-taker of the Super 12 stage (13). Only Dirk Nannes has picked more wickets in a single edition (14 in 2010) among pacers.

Figures Third-best figures in a T20 World Cup final

Curran continued his exploits after dismissing Rizwan. The former came back to dismiss Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz. Curran took three wickets for just 12 runs in four overs. These are the third-best figures by a player in a T20 World Cup final. Curran is only behind Ajantha Mendis (4/12 vs West Indies, 2012) and Sunil Narine (3/9 vs Sri Lanka, 2012).

Wickets Highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20I cricket

It was a breakthrough tournament for Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan. He conceded just 20 runs in four overs in the final. Shadab took the crucial wicket of Harry Brook, which brought Pakistan back in the hunt. The former is now the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20I cricket. He overtook legend Shahid Afridi (97) by taking his 98th wicket.